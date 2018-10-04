The Peacemaker: Ultimate Oyster Po’boy by Chef John Folse

Method: Preheat oven to 375°F. Using a home-style deep fryer such as a FryDaddy, heat oil according to manufacturer’s directions. Slice po’boy bread lengthwise, place on a large cookie sheet then set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine egg wash ingredients. In a separate mixing bowl, combine breading ingredients. Set aside. When ready to prepare po’boys, create Rémoulade Slaw and set aside. (See recipe.) Place bread in oven and turn off heat to allow bread to become crispy and warm. Dip 6 oysters at a time in egg wash then in breading mixture. Fry oysters at 365°F for 3 minutes per batch or until they begin to float. Remove, drain and keep warm. Continue until all oysters are fried. While oysters are cooking, remove po’boy bread from oven. Place rémoulade slaw and tomato slices on bottom side of bread and spicy ketchup on top side. Place 6 oysters over slaw and top with other po’boy half. Secure with toothpicks, slice in half and serve hot.