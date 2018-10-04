Opioid ‘Risk to Recovery’ programs scheduled for Women’s Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
In celebration of Women’s Week, Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) is hosting three sessions on topics related to opioid abuse, addiction and recovery to assist women and their families gain a better understanding of the opioid crisis.
The three sessions will be held at Capital Area Human Services community room, #200, at 4615 Government Street, Building 2, in Baton Rouge. Informational handouts with service resources will be available at each session.
“My Family Has Been Affected by Opioids” will feature Gwen Knox, Facilitator of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PALS) support group, who will share information about supportive resources to assist families impacted by the opioid epidemic.
- Wednesday, October 10
- 11 a.m. to noon
- CLICK HERE to register
“Are You at Risk for Opioid Misuse or Abuse?” will feature Whitney Pike, Person in Recovery and Janice Ihaza, RSW, PSIT, CAHS Project Coordinator for the Opioid Prevention Alliance for Ladies and Girls (OPAL) program.
- Thursday, October 11
- noon to 1 p.m. (lunch provided)
- CLICK HERE to register
Whitney Pike will share her personal story of recovery and messages of hope and inspiration while Janice Ihaza will discuss how to recognize the risk of opioid abuse and signs that there may be a problem.
- Friday, October 12
- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Refreshments served)
- CLICK HERE to register
“Protect Yourself from The Opioid Epidemic” will include interactive self-care activities such as exercise, massage, meditation, sleep and healthy foods to help women take charge of their health. Participants will learn about ways to relieve pain and promote well-being without opioid medication, facilitated by Vivian Gettys, RN, MPH, CAHS Prevention Division Director.
Refreshments will be provided by Healthy Blue and United Healthcare Community Plan at the three sessions.
All of the programs are free and open to anyone in the community as part of Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge Women’s Week annual event.
These opioid risk to recovery free educational programs are designed to address the higher risk of opioid abuse and overdose death among women in Louisiana.
Every 3 minutes, a woman goes to the Emergency Department for prescription painkiller misuse or abuse. More women die from drug overdoses than from motor vehicle accidents.
Capital Area Human Services provides mental health, addiction recovery, and developmental disability services in the Greater Baton Rouge region.
