Nearly 200 female Louisiana lawyers urge block of Kavanaugh nomination

The women say Kavanaugh’s actions during his confirmation hearing should be enough to disqualify him from consideration. “We draw upon our own courtroom experiences to inform you that had an attorney or a criminal defendant behaved similarly during a court appearance, that attorney or criminal defendant would have been reprimanded, likely sanctioned, and possibly jailed for contempt of court. Based on Judge Kavanaugh’s conduct alone, he should not be appointed to the highest Court in our land,” the letter said.