Man accused of using credit card stolen from vehicle in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of using a credit card stolen from a vehicle at various locations in Denham Springs.
LPSO officials say on September 28, a vehicle located on Clinton Allen Road was burglarized. The victim’s wallet was reportedly stolen from the car. Afterwards, the victim’s credit card was used at several different locations in the Denham Springs area.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage of the man they believe to be the suspect. They say he was seen driving a small, red vehicle.
Anyone with information should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
