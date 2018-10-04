LSU Biological and Agricultural Engineering students analyze breast cancer cells to improve treatment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
LSU Biological and Agricultural Engineering (BAE) students along with their professor are working to identify how breast cancer and stromal interactions lead to drug resistance, which can help doctors discover the best, individualized treatments for their patients.
“Overall, we want to think outside of the tumor itself and see how the environment facilitates cancer progression,” said Assistant Professor Elizabeth Martin.
“So, instead of just looking at the cancer cells, what else is there that’s different?”
According to the LSU BAE team, the environment around a breast cancer tumor consists of matrices; collagens; adipose, or fatty tissue; and stem cells. Tests have shown that a person’s stem cells can enhance cancer, making the cancer cells more drug-resistant and invasive. What Martin and her team don’t know is how the stem cells in breast tissue are affected by cancer.
“It’s not just a one-way street,” Martin said. “There must be a lot of cross-talk, where the cells are talking back and forth.”
BREAST CANCER
- 266,120 cases expected to be diagnosed by the end of 2018
- Affects 1 out of 8 women in the U.S. each year
Helping further explain why there is no cure-all for breast cancer, Martin says each tumor is different, especially with breast cancer.
“It’s so heavily related to the environment, the individual and what specific mutations brought it that way, such as a person’s age, BMI, race, etc.,” she said.
The next step for Martin and her team is validating the tumor samples by showing the correlation between the patient’s tumor type, matrix and other components.
As for how long it will be before doctors are able to start pursuing more individualized treatment plans for breast cancer patients, Martin says they are already heading in that direction.
“They’re already moving toward this idea of patient precision medicine,” she said.
“If you want to know how to treat someone, you have to treat that individual on their entire genetic background. However, it’s super expensive and they need to have someone analyze all the data. But if you can find a couple of other indicators, in addition to traditional ER, PR, HER2 presence, then we can say we are moving closer to that ideal.”
