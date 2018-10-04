Leader of Baton Rouge drug trafficking network sentenced after dealing cocaine, heroin, etc.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The leader of a drug trafficking ring in Baton Rouge has been sentenced to federal prison, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reports.
Eric Lashawn Williams, 35, aka "E" or “EZ,” has was sentenced Thursday, October 4 by US District Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to 70 months in federal prison. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
The DOJ says on July 2, Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 46.5 g of heroin, 285 g of cocaine, and 28.35 g of marijuana, as well as charges for unlawful use of a communication facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams also pleaded guilty to a Bill of Information charging him with violating the Federal Animal Welfare Act by being a part of a dog fighting operation.
Williams was the leader and organizer of a drug trafficking operation that dealt cocaine, marijuana, and heroin in the Valley Park neighborhood in Baton Rouge. During the investigation, it was also found Williams was part of a dog fighting ring that operated in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Georgia. He was involved in future fights, the wagers placed on dogs, as well as breeding, sale, and training of dogs for the fights.
On August 24, 2017, law enforcement officers conducted a search at two home in Baton Rouge and seized 13 pit bulls. The DOJ says the dogs belonged to Williams and were used in fights.
“The honest, law abiding people in the Valley Park community can sleep well tonight knowing that a convicted felon who possessed firearms and sold deadly drugs in their neighborhood is behind bars. This sentence should serve as a reminder to those who engage in criminal wrongdoing that we will not tolerate such behavior in our community. I am grateful to our prosecutors and staff along with the FBI who worked tirelessly on this very important matter,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
