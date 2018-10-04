Judge appoints public defender for former school administrator accused of killing pregnant teacher

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge has appointed a public defender to represent a former school administrator facing murder and feticide charges in the death of a pregnant teacher.
Robert Marks, 41, is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, 40, a pregnant Baton Rouge school teacher found shot to death in June 2016.
Marks' original defense attorney, Lionel Burns, was suspended for a year by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
A motions hearing in the murder cast set for Jan. 31, 2019. The trial date had been set for Aug. 6, 2018. A new trial date has not been set.
Washington was reported missing the morning of June 9, 2016 after her 3-year-old daughter was found in Baton Rouge alone near her vehicle, which had blood inside it.
Marks is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
Marks is currently free on $500,000 bond.
