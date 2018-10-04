Judge appoints public defender for former school administrator accused of killing pregnant teacher

Robert Marks (Source: EBRSO)
By Robbie Reynold and Josh Auzenne | October 4, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 10:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge has appointed a public defender to represent a former school administrator facing murder and feticide charges in the death of a pregnant teacher.

Robert Marks, 41, is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, 40, a pregnant Baton Rouge school teacher found shot to death in June 2016.

Marks' original defense attorney, Lionel Burns, was suspended for a year by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

A motions hearing in the murder cast set for Jan. 31, 2019. The trial date had been set for Aug. 6, 2018. A new trial date has not been set.

Washington was reported missing the morning of June 9, 2016 after her 3-year-old daughter was found in Baton Rouge alone near her vehicle, which had blood inside it.

Lyntell Washington at Teacher of the Year Ceremony (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish School System)
Marks is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Marks is currently free on $500,000 bond.

