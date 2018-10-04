Humane Society of Louisiana urging fairs to stop giving away animals as prizes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) has been lobbying various fairs and carnivals to stop the practice of giving away animals as prizes at vendor booths. The group says with the Livingston Parish Fair beginning October 6, they’re more concerned than ever.
“This is a terrible practice that often leads to the suffering of innocent animals and is easily preventable by giving away toy stuffed animals instead,” said Jeff Dorson, executive director of HSL.
HSL says nearly 3,000 people have signed a petition objecting to fairs and carnivals giving away live animals as prizes. The petition was created by HSL and addresses administrators of the Livingston Parish Fair and parish president, Layton Ricks.
HSL goes on to say they’ve collected data and reports from various veterinarians, concerned citizens, animal control agencies, rescue organizations, and community groups that all agree the practice is detrimental to animals' health and well-being. HSL says vets have reported to them instances of treating animals won as prizes for dehydration, malnutrition, and broken limbs.
Many of the animals given away as prizes are later surrendered to shelters because the person who won the animal is not expecting the sudden added financial burden of owning a pet. Also, HSL says many of the animals, such as rabbits and iguanas, given away at carnivals are harder to care for than people think. Reptiles in particular require large enclosures, heat lamps, and a specific diet.
“I believe that opposition to this practice, which is only in its infancy, will grow each and every year and it will likely lead to protests and peaceful demonstrations in the years to come. This practice puts hundreds of animals in harm’s way and accomplishes very, very little. It adds economic hardship to new pet owners, burdens animal control departments with drop-offs, and has little or no upside. There is also the question of the exposure to injuries or diseases from these pets. If anyone is hurt, bitten, or is infected with any zoonotic disease that is transmitted from any carnival animals to its new owner, the Humane Society urges them to contact their group at 1-888-6 HUMANE, so they can review the facts and see if a claim needs to be filed for restitution,” Dorson said.
The Humane Society says they also filed a complaint with the Diocese of Baton Rouge several months ago after it was found the St. John the Evangelist Church in Prairieville gave away hundreds of animals at a recent carnival. The diocese reportedly responded and said they are reviewing their policies on the matter.
