Humane Society of Louisiana urging fairs to stop giving away animals as prizes

“I believe that opposition to this practice, which is only in its infancy, will grow each and every year and it will likely lead to protests and peaceful demonstrations in the years to come. This practice puts hundreds of animals in harm’s way and accomplishes very, very little. It adds economic hardship to new pet owners, burdens animal control departments with drop-offs, and has little or no upside. There is also the question of the exposure to injuries or diseases from these pets. If anyone is hurt, bitten, or is infected with any zoonotic disease that is transmitted from any carnival animals to its new owner, the Humane Society urges them to contact their group at 1-888-6 HUMANE, so they can review the facts and see if a claim needs to be filed for restitution,” Dorson said.