Furry friends blessed at annual celebration

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Animals were the stars of the show Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Day School for the annual Pet Blessing.
Students and their families brought their furry friends to be blessed by the priests. That included 5th grader, Rhett Guillot, who says pets are very important members of the family. “These animals are really special because they’re God’s creations and God made them,” Guillot said. “They’re our gifts.”
Pets went beyond the traditional cats and dogs... there were also chickens! LSU police dogs with the bomb squad were also blessed. The Pet Blessing is an annual event held October 4, the same day as St. Francis of Assisi Day. This is the second year Trinity has hosted the event.
