FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ongoing ‘summer like’ pattern

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s more of the same in the world of weather for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with a continuing “summer like" pattern in early October.
At least the mainly dry out-the-door trend will continue for the early commute. Watch for areas of patchy fog, but overall, visibility should be fine.
Otherwise, it will be another in the series of unseasonably warm autumn days, with a high in the lower 90s and a “feels like” temperature close to 100 degrees.
There will only be a few isolated showers popping up in the afternoon on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with a low in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and hot, with spotty showers possible and a high again topping out at 91.
