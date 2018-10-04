Final Mid City ‘Plogging’ night of 2018 planned for Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Elifin Realty, Varsity Sports, and The Overpass Merchant are teaming up to host the final Mid City ‘Plogging’ night of 2018.
MID CITY PLOGGING
- Thursday, October 4
- 5:15 p.m. – Varsity Sports group run
- 6 p.m. – Plogging & pickups
- The OverPass Merchant
- 2904 Perkins Road
Plogging, a new fitness trend, is a combination of two great things – picking up litter in local communities and jogging. Originating in Sweden, plogging is the latest craze sweeping the streets, and it has now made its way to Baton Rouge.
The busy streets of Baton Rouge often are clutter with litter and debris. It can be an eyesore and also pose a risk to the health and safety to our environment and communities. Additionally, studies show that litter can negatively impact a sense of community and safety.
By plogging, participants not only burn calories while exercising but also make a positive difference in local communities by cleaning up streets and local lots – making Baton Rouge better by picking up one piece of trash at a time.
Last month’s plogging event resulted in 250 participants picking up over 1,000 pounds of litter.
For more information, contact Mathew Laborde at mlaborde@elifinrealty.com or 225-659-8651.
