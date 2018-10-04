Expungement event for EBR convictions scheduled for Saturday

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - On Saturday, October 6, the East Baton Rouge district attorney, public defender, city prosecutor, and the clerks of the 19th JDC and Baton Rouge City Court will host the 13th BREES Expungement Event.
This is the second year the event has been offered on the weekend to accommodate those who cannot attend during the week. More than 550 people have been assisted with their expungements.
This time, the event is being held at a new location at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be at City Hall, located at 222 St. Louis St., on Saturday to direct people to the appropriate office (room 602). Anyone wishing to park in the city’s parking garages at the foot of St. Louis Street can park all day for $3.
Only those with East Baton Rouge Parish convictions can participate. Also, expungements are only free if the original conviction was dismissed. The EBR district attorney’s office wants to remind people they handle expungements daily at the EBR Clerk of Court, located at 300 North Blvd.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.