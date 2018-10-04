EBRSO holding Annual Hunter’s Sight-In Program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to its Annual Hunter’s Sight-In Program.
The program gives hunters the change to make sure their hunting and sporting rifles are zeroed-in before hunting season begins. The event will be held at the EBRSO Firearms Training Facility, located at 999 W Irene Rd. in Zachary from Thursday, October 4 through Sunday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
All firearms will be sighted by range staff only. Weapons must be in good working condition. EBRSO says no muzzleloaders or reloaded ammo will be fired.
Questions should be directed to range staff by calling 225-389-8268.
