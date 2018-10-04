Disaster recovery reform to give south Louisiana schools millions in aid

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday’s duplication of benefits fix will allow schools in Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes to access millions in flood recovery dollars that had been tied up by a FEMA penalty.
Under the old law, FEMA could deduct $500,000 from federal recovery aid for each damaged public building local governments did not insure through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Now, the penalty will be applied to each campus with an uninsured damaged building.
FEMA could also penalize school districts and cities for not insuring the contents inside the buildings.
“A lot of these kids have experienced extraordinary challenges, like being out of their homes, living in trailers, and living with relatives,” U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said. “We don’t need to exacerbate that or make it worse by also taking resources away from our schools.”
The penalty was meant to encourage local governments to buy flood insurance, but officials say that was not always the best financial option for their schools, cities, or parishes. Some municipalities chose to self-insure using savings accounts, or to insure important buildings and leave smaller facilities unprotected.
“It really hit us hard because that was going to be money that was taken out of the classroom,” Livingston Parish Superintendent Rick Wentzel said. “Now we can invest that money in our kids.”
The change applies retroactively through August of 2016, ensuring schools affected by the floods will be covered. Wentzel says Livingston Parish expects to get about $24 million. Denham Springs High School alone could get nearly $7 million.
Ascension Parish’s initial estimates indicated their schools were missing out on almost $15 million in aid that could be restored as well.
