Clare’s Baked Chicken Liver Paté by Chef Folse

Method: Preheat oven to 375º F. Line a round ovenproof casserole with bacon. Add chicken livers and season lightly with salt and pepper. Tuck bay leaves and garlic in center of livers and bake, covered, for 45 minutes to one hour, or until center temperature reaches 165 º F. Remove and cool until slightly warm, approximately one hour. You may wish to pour hot contents onto a large cookie sheet for rapid cooling. Discard bay leaves only and pour remainder, including liquid, into a food processor with cream cheese, butter and cognac. Purée until smooth and cream cheese is well incorporated. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Pour into decorative serving bowl, cover and chill a minimum of 4-6 hours prior to serving. Serve with crackers or French bread croutons. You may divide the paté into smaller one-cup servings, prior to chilling, to share with friends and family.