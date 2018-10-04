Choucroute Garni

The secret to great sauerkraut is removing the sour brine from cabbage. Prior to cooking, rinse product under cold running water 2–3 times and drain well. In a medium sauté pan, sweat the onions and garlic without adding any color and set aside. In another medium sauté pan, render the fat from the bacon without adding any color then set aside. In a large Dutch oven, place a layer of sauerkraut, bacon, sausage, ham steak, pork chops, onions, garlic, potatoes, flour, salt and black pepper in the pot. Continue to layer ingredients until all the ingredients are used. Arrange the Bratwursts on top of the other ingredients. Add chicken stock, beer, wine, bay leaves and juniper berries. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover pot with a sheet of aluminum foil and then the lid. Simmer 1½ hours. You may need to turn the Bratwursts over during cooking process to ensure that it cooks all the way through. Serve with equal portions of meat and sauerkraut.