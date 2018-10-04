Chef Folse’s Lamb Chops with Mint Salsa Verde

Prepare a gas or charcoal grill for medium-high heat accordingly to manufacturer’s directions. Place lamb chops in a large dish and rub well on all sides with ¼ cup olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then set aside. In a medium bowl, combine mint, parsley, tarragon, capers, red pepper flakes, anchovies and minced garlic. Using a fork, stir to incorporate. Slowly drizzle in remaining olive oil while stirring constantly. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper then set sauce aside. When grill is ready, arrange loin chops on hot grill and cook until browned and crusty and desired temperature is achieved, flipping once. For medium-rare, cook 6–8 minutes for loin chops or 4–6 minutes for rib chops. Transfer lamb to a serving platter. Stir sauce to redistribute ingredients. Drizzle desired amount of sauce over top of chops and serve with additional sauce on the side. Serve immediately.