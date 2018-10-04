BRFD looking for new recruits with passion for serving others

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for new recruits with a passion for helping others.
In television and movies, there appears to be a rush in responding to fire emergencies, where minutes, seconds matter. The men and women called to the scene put their best training practices to work. It looks almost second nature when it happens, but the training starts in the classroom, where recruits learn the basics, right down to how to tie a knot.
BRFD spokesman, Curte Monte, remembers being a recruit. “Our academy is six months long. It’s a long academy, but you come out well educated. You graduate as a certified EMT, certified Firefighter I and II, and have several national certifications that you run into to do your job,” Monte said.
But it’s not a career meant for just anyone, Monte says. Becoming a firefighter takes a certain kind of person with a passion to serve others and put their own lives on the line if it comes down to it. “There are several calls that stand out in my mind as a firefighter, where you would make a call and assist someone in the public that was clinically dead or close, and a week later walk through that fire station door and give thanks for sailing their life,” Monte said.
While the training can be intense, Monte says the job is rewarding and comes with great benefits. But he also says becoming a firefighter is more than a choice. It’s a calling. “God gives us all the talents that we do. The department here gives the training and it’s just a wonderful calling and a passion you have to have to serve the public,” Monte said.
BRFD is accepting applications through November 2. They are hosting two recruitment events, on October 18 and 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. The events will be held at BRFD Headquarters, located at 8011 Merle Gustafson Dr. in Baton Rouge.
