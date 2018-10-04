BRFD looking for new recruits with passion for serving others

But it’s not a career meant for just anyone, Monte says. Becoming a firefighter takes a certain kind of person with a passion to serve others and put their own lives on the line if it comes down to it. “There are several calls that stand out in my mind as a firefighter, where you would make a call and assist someone in the public that was clinically dead or close, and a week later walk through that fire station door and give thanks for sailing their life,” Monte said.