Breaux Bridge attorneys, family members arrested alleged conspiracy, theft

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people and is searching for a fourth in connection with conspiracy and theft charges.
On August 8, investigators began looking into the case after receiving a complaint from a local business that suspected two of its employees of embezzling money from the company. After an extensive investigation, St. Martin Parish officials found that two of the suspects, Kendra Duplechain Soileau, 38, and Jean Philippe Soileau, 38, allegedly used a variety of schemes to funnel money into personal bank accounts.
Officials also say two attorneys, Walter Glenn Soileau, 69, and Jacques Pierre Soileau, 39, would, after settlements of bodily injury claims, pay for services rendered directly to Jean instead of giving that money to the company. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say several other undocumented transactions were performed by Kendra and Jean as well.
Those arrested are charged as follows:
Kendra Duplechain Solieau
- Criminal conspiracy (14 counts)
- Theft by fraudulent means over $25,000 (14 counts)
- Computer tampering
Jean Philippe Soileau
- Criminal conspiracy (14 counts)
- Theft by fraudulent means over $25,000 (14 counts)
Jacques Pierre Soileau
- Criminal conspiracy (14 counts)
- Theft by fraudulent means over $25,000 (14 counts)
The above suspects were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Walter Glenn Soileau is still wanted by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.