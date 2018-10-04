Boil advisory issued for town of Roseland

ROSELAND, LA (WAFB) - A boil advisory has been issued for the town of Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish.
Officials said due to a leak in the water supply system, Mayor Wanda McCoy issued a boil water advisory effective immediately as a precaution.
They added until the order is rescinded, everyone is advised to boil water for at least one minute and allow the water to come to a rolling boil. It is also recommended that water should be disinfected before it is used for consumption, brushing teeth, washing clothes, and preparing food.
The town said it will update citizens when the boil order is lifted, which won’t happen until the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health completes its investigations of the town’s water system.
The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
