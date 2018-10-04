Blood Orange and Rosemary Daiquiri

(Air date: December 31, 2015. Source: Chef John Folse)
Prep Time: 30 Minutes Yields: 10 Cups
Comment: Blood oranges can be found in most upscale grocery stores during the late fall to early spring. The blood-red juice from this fruit is perfect as a base for holiday punch. For an extra festive touch, garnish with green herbs such as rosemary. You will need about 15 large oranges to get the appropriate amount of juice.
Ingredients:
6 cups blood orange juice, freshly squeezed 3 cups water 1and 1/4 cups sugar 2 large rosemary sprigs 2 tsps chopped rosemary 1/2 cup sugar for garnish 10 small rosemary sprigs for garnish (optional)
Method:
In 2 ice cube trays, pour 2 and 1/2 cups of blood orange juice and freeze. Cover and chill remaining juice. In a saucepan, combine water, 1and 1/4 cups sugar and 2 rosemary sprigs, whisking constantly. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook 10 minutes to form a simple syrup. Remove from heat and discard rosemary. Pour into a storage container and chill. When ready to serve, place frozen juice cubes, remaining orange juice, syrup and chopped rosemary in a blender or food processor (2 batches may be necessary). Chop 10-15 seconds or until slushy. Press rim of 10 champagne glasses in remaining sugar. Fill with punch and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs.