Blood Orange and Rosemary Daiquiri

In 2 ice cube trays, pour 2 and 1/2 cups of blood orange juice and freeze. Cover and chill remaining juice. In a saucepan, combine water, 1and 1/4 cups sugar and 2 rosemary sprigs, whisking constantly. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook 10 minutes to form a simple syrup. Remove from heat and discard rosemary. Pour into a storage container and chill. When ready to serve, place frozen juice cubes, remaining orange juice, syrup and chopped rosemary in a blender or food processor (2 batches may be necessary). Chop 10-15 seconds or until slushy. Press rim of 10 champagne glasses in remaining sugar. Fill with punch and garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs.