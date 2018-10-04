Baton Rouge General unveils ‘Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This month, you’re bound to see a lot of pink. But have you ever seen a pink pumpkin?
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Baton Rouge General Medical Center is creating awareness about the disease in a fun way involving pumpkins. The hospital is kicking off the breast cancer awareness campaign Thursday at its Bluebonnet campus.
Something pretty and pink is taking root at the hospital and anyone who visits will see there are a bunch of pink pumpkins. The hospital is unveiling its “Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patch” as a part of the breast cancer awareness campaign. It features thousands of special pink pumpkins that have magically appeared overnight, thanks to lots of BRG volunteers.
The pumpkin patch is part of the hospital’s breast cancer awareness campaign that promotes annual mammograms for women over 40. It’s a special type of pink pumpkin called “porcelain doll” that is grown to aid in the fight against breast cancer. The public is invited to bring home a pink pumpkin to display in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Women in the US have a one in eight lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. A mammogram can often find or detect breast cancer early, when it’s small and even before a lump can be felt.
Breast cancer deaths have dropped dramatically in the past two decades, thanks to better treatment, greater awareness, and more women getting mammograms. But, we can’t get complacent. Women over 40 should talk to their doctor about their risk for breast cancer and when they should schedule a mammogram. Early detection of breast cancer by mammography leads to a greater range of treatment options, including less-extensive surgery and fewer serious side effects.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.