Baton Rouge car clubs honor Wayde Sims with Ride for Peace

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The love for #44 was still pouring in Wednesday night. Two Baton Rouge car clubs came together to honor the memory of Wayde Sims.
The balloon release happened in the spot where Sims was shot and killed on Friday, September 28. The folks who attended are part of two local car clubs. Their Ride for Peace stretched from Howell Park to Southern University. Organizers say their goal is to call out senseless violence and set a better example in the community.
“I lost three brothers the same way, to gun violence, none of them was over 21. So I know his family grieving right now, and I know how it feel,” said Lionel Fletcher, a member of the Baton Rouge Impala Club.
The funeral for Sims will be held Saturday, October 6 at Healing Place Church on Highland Road. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., while the service starts at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.