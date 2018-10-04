Angola corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into prison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A former corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, has been arrested after a shakedown at the prison.
Former sergeant, Sherrell Doss, 21, of Roxie, Mississippi, is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, say officials with the Department of Corrections (DOC).
During a shakedown conducted at the prison Thursday, investigators reportedly found .5 g of marijuana in Doss' vehicle.
Doss was booked by West Feliciana Parish deputies on one count each of the following charges:
- Introduction of contraband
- Simple possession of schedule I narcotic
Doss had been employed at Angola since April of 2017. She resigned during the investigation, DOC officials say.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.