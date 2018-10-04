Alligator Parmesan DiSalvo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6–8 servings
Guy DiSalvo, from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, is an exceptional Italian chef. His marinara is a great example of simplicity and seasoning done just right to create an amazingly tasty dish. In fact, it is the perfect topping for veal or eggplant parmesan. Here is my version, which utilizes alligator cutlets.
8 (4-ounce) alligator cutlets, pounded flat
2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
salt and white pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2 cups lightly seasoned flour
2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs
3 eggs, beaten
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup vegetable oil, divided
12 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
¼ cup minced shallots
4 cups canned diced tomatoes, drained
1 cup chicken stock
12 large basil leaves, chopped
black pepper to taste
¾ cup melted butter, divided
2 tbsps lemon juice, divided
2 tbsps chopped parsley, divided
Place alligator cutlets between 2 layers of plastic wrap to prevent any tearing or shredding of meat. Using a meat mallet or 9-inch frying pan, pound cutlets until no thicker than ¼-inch. If pounded properly, each cutlet should fill the bottom of a 9-inch fry pan. When all cutlets are pounded flat, season to taste using salt, white pepper, and granulated garlic. Set up a breading station by placing flour and bread crumbs in two separate 9” x 14” baking pans. Place the beaten eggs between the 2 pans. Once breading station is set up, make marinara sauce by placing olive oil and ¼ cup vegetable oil in a 2-quart stainless steel pot over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic slices and minced shallots in oil 1–2 minutes or until very lightly browned around the edges. Add diced tomatoes and blend well into the mixture. Bring to a simmer, adding chicken stock as needed to retain moisture. Cook 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add chopped basil. Season sauce lightly using salt and black pepper. Reduce heat to low and allow sauce to simmer while pan-frying alligator cutlets. Add stock as needed to retain sauce-like consistency. When ready to cook alligator, preheat oven to 200°F. Dredge seasoned alligator cutlets in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg wash then dredge in bread crumbs, pushing alligator down into the bread crumbs well to press into the meat. Continue until all cutlets are coated. In each of two cast iron skillets, combine ¼ cup vegetable oil and ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add alligator cutlets to pans and sauté on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to baking pan and top with a little lemon juice, parsley, and equal portion of Parmesan cheese. Place in oven to keep warm. Continue until all cutlets have been sautéed, adding more oil and butter as needed. To serve, place one spoonful of marinara sauce in the center of each serving plate then top with one alligator cutlet.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.