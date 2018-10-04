Alligator Parmesan DiSalvo

Place alligator cutlets between 2 layers of plastic wrap to prevent any tearing or shredding of meat. Using a meat mallet or 9-inch frying pan, pound cutlets until no thicker than ¼-inch. If pounded properly, each cutlet should fill the bottom of a 9-inch fry pan. When all cutlets are pounded flat, season to taste using salt, white pepper, and granulated garlic. Set up a breading station by placing flour and bread crumbs in two separate 9” x 14” baking pans. Place the beaten eggs between the 2 pans. Once breading station is set up, make marinara sauce by placing olive oil and ¼ cup vegetable oil in a 2-quart stainless steel pot over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic slices and minced shallots in oil 1–2 minutes or until very lightly browned around the edges. Add diced tomatoes and blend well into the mixture. Bring to a simmer, adding chicken stock as needed to retain moisture. Cook 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add chopped basil. Season sauce lightly using salt and black pepper. Reduce heat to low and allow sauce to simmer while pan-frying alligator cutlets. Add stock as needed to retain sauce-like consistency. When ready to cook alligator, preheat oven to 200°F. Dredge seasoned alligator cutlets in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg wash then dredge in bread crumbs, pushing alligator down into the bread crumbs well to press into the meat. Continue until all cutlets are coated. In each of two cast iron skillets, combine ¼ cup vegetable oil and ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Add alligator cutlets to pans and sauté on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to baking pan and top with a little lemon juice, parsley, and equal portion of Parmesan cheese. Place in oven to keep warm. Continue until all cutlets have been sautéed, adding more oil and butter as needed. To serve, place one spoonful of marinara sauce in the center of each serving plate then top with one alligator cutlet.