Advanced scare tactics earn Baton Rouge’s 13th Gate a top spot among country’s best haunted attractions

The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge has earned the #4 spot on the list of terrifying attractions across the country. America Haunt says their top four most innovative, fear-based attractions collectively entertain more than 200,000 people across the country. They say while most haunted attractions use a mixture of darkness, staged props, live actors, and special effects, the truly amazing attractions take their offerings to another level, with things such as interactive holograms, magical illusions, and stunningly realistic makeup.