Zachary Fire Department celebrates ‘baby boom’
October 3, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 11:10 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Zachary Fire Department is celebrating a “baby boom.”

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, ZFD crew members have welcomed seven babies over the last 11 months.

(From left to right) Fire Captain Jeremy Wilks and Son Luke Thomas Wilks, Fire Captain Justin Walker and Son Harrison Scout Walker, Firefighter Ron Anders and Daughter Heidi Jean Anders, Fire Captain Todd Phenald and Daughter Cullyn Grace Phenald, Fire Captain Ben Zachary and Son Michael Gavin Zachary, Firefighter Chase Lord and Daughter Harper Grace Lord, and Firefighter Stevie Douglas and Daughter Sydney Kathryn Douglas.
The new dads and babies are:

  • Fire Captain Jeremy Wilks and Son Luke Thomas Wilks
  • Fire Captain Justin Walker and Son Harrison Scout Walker
  • Firefighter Ron Anders and Daughter Heidi Jean Anders 
  • Fire Captain Todd Phenald and Daughter Cullyn Grace Phenald
  • Fire Captain Ben Zachary and Son Michael Gavin Zachary
  • Firefighter Chase Lord and Daughter Harper Grace Lord
  • Firefighter Stevie Douglas and Daughter Sydney Kathryn Douglas
(From left to right) Firefighter Stevie Douglas and Daughter Sydney Kathryn Douglas, Firefighter Chase Lord and Daughter Harper Grace Lord, Fire Captain Jeremy Wilks and Son Luke Thomas Wilks, Firefighter Ron Anders and Daughter Heidi Jean Anders, Fire Captain Justin Walker and Son Harrison Scout Walker, Fire Captain Todd Phenald and Daughter Cullyn Grace Phenald, and Fire Captain Ben Zachary and Son Michael Gavin Zachary.
