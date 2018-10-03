Zachary Fire Department celebrates ‘baby boom’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Zachary Fire Department is celebrating a “baby boom.”
According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, ZFD crew members have welcomed seven babies over the last 11 months.
The new dads and babies are:
- Fire Captain Jeremy Wilks and Son Luke Thomas Wilks
- Fire Captain Justin Walker and Son Harrison Scout Walker
- Firefighter Ron Anders and Daughter Heidi Jean Anders
- Fire Captain Todd Phenald and Daughter Cullyn Grace Phenald
- Fire Captain Ben Zachary and Son Michael Gavin Zachary
- Firefighter Chase Lord and Daughter Harper Grace Lord
- Firefighter Stevie Douglas and Daughter Sydney Kathryn Douglas
