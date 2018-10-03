Woman’s art venture takes moose poop and makes masterpieces

(RNN) - A woman in Maine is selling art made from moose waste, and it’s downright poo-tiful.
Mary Winchenbach runs an art operation in central Maine called Tirdy Works, WABI reports.
And she’s big on puns.
“For example … we make now instead of a cuckoo clock, this is a poopoo clock,” she told the station. “We took them turds and we crammed them in between the number there, so there’s one-turdy, two-turdy, three-turdy.”
Winchenbach’s art gained notoriety after her booth drew attention at a local fair. She told WABI that she searches for “something halfway decent that’s funny” when naming her products for poop puns.
“Everyone takes a crap,” she said. “Everyone goes to the bathroom, so everyone can relate to that.”
Some of those include “poopsicles” and “fecal people.”
Winchenbach said she gets her moose droppings locally, from her own tracking.
“When a moose takes a dump, they’ll crap out between 200 and 400 turds every time they take a crap,” she said. “I get five bucks a turd for these things, so I’m jumping right up and down, I get excited when I see a turd.”
Winchenbach now has a Facebook page, that already has more than 27,000 likes, and an Etsy page where she is selling her wares.
“I want to thank everyone for your support. I’m humbled,” she wrote in a post on Wednesday. “We are absolutely overwhelmed with orders and currently have a small army working on constructing more tirds to ship out ASAP. Appreciate your patience.”
“As I’ve said,” she added, “we ship sh-- everywhere.”
Literally.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.