Woman arrested for prostitution after unknowingly flagging down undercover officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly flagged down an undercover officer and offered to perform sexual services for money.
The report states detectives were conducting an undercover operation on Tuesday, October 2 after receiving numerous complaints about prostitution in and around the Wood Acres Motel near the corner of Airline Highway and Harry Drive.
During the operation, a woman, identified as Deborah Lachney, 59, flagged the vehicle down as officers were turning onto the 8000 block of Harry Drive from Airline. Lachney asked one of the undercover officers if she could get in, which she did. Once inside the vehicle, Lachney reportedly agreed to perform oral sex on one of the officers for $40. The report says she went on to ask the officer to come back to her room at the Wood Acres Motel. The officer then identified himself, and Lachney reportedly tried to quickly get out of the vehicle.
Lachney was then arrested. The report notes Lachney has been previously arrested for prostitution. Lachney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for prostitution.
