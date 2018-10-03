Woman arrested for prostitution after unknowingly flagging down undercover officer

During the operation, a woman, identified as Deborah Lachney, 59, flagged the vehicle down as officers were turning onto the 8000 block of Harry Drive from Airline. Lachney asked one of the undercover officers if she could get in, which she did. Once inside the vehicle, Lachney reportedly agreed to perform oral sex on one of the officers for $40. The report says she went on to ask the officer to come back to her room at the Wood Acres Motel. The officer then identified himself, and Lachney reportedly tried to quickly get out of the vehicle.