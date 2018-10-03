Attorney: Charges against West Virginia justice 'not true'

FILE - This combination of photos shows West Virginia state Supreme Court justices, from left, Robin Davis on Oct. 3, 2012, Allen Loughry on Oct. 3, 2012, Beth Walker on March 16, 2016, and Margaret Workman on Dec. 29, 2008. The four justices were impeached by the House of Delegates in August 2017. The cases targeted spending, including renovations to the justices' offices, and also raised questions about corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Walker's trial is set to start Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in the state Senate. (Courtesy of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Daily Mail via AP, File) (AP)