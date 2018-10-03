WANTED: Man accused of using credit cards stolen from cars at BR Walmart

This man is wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from vehicles in Denham Springs and using them at a Walmart in Baton Rouge.
By Rachael Thomas | October 2, 2018 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 8:37 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of using stolen credit cards.

Officials say they’re investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the area of Connie Street in Denham Springs. Investigators were able to obtain photos of a man using stolen credit cards from those burglaries at a Walmart in Baton Rouge. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

Anyone with information should call 225-665-5160 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

