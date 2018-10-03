Trump slams Times 'hit piece' on reported tax avoidance plan

The Times said the Trump family hid millions of dollars of transfers from the father to his children through a sham company owned by the children called All County Building Supply & Maintenance. It was set up in 1992 ostensibly as a purchasing agent to supply Fred Trump's buildings with boilers, cleaning supplies and other goods, and the father would pad invoices with markups of 20 percent or even 50 percent, thereby avoiding gift taxes, the newspaper reported.