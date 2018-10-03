Tips and tricks for making healthy Halloween treats

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
There’s nothing scarier than a giant bowl of Halloween candy when you’re trying to stay on a healthy track. However, there are ways to survive the scariest month of the year without being haunted by the guilt from all the gummies, gushers and gobstoppers.
Wednesday at 4 p.m. on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group, Savanna Latimer from Ochsner’s Eat Fit BR shares her tricks for making healthy treats for Halloween parties. We’ll also talk about portion control when it comes to candy for you and your kids.
Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System, designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible.
The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other food service establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.
CLICK HERE for a list of restaurants participating in the Eat Fit BR initiative.
