This ain’t ‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek gets booed moderating PA governor’s debate

(RNN) – Alex Trebek moderated a debate between the candidates for governor in Pennsylvania on Monday night, and it apparently went so bad he got booed.
Perhaps it would have helped if the candidates had answered in the form of a question.
The crowed booed at the end of a segment in which the candidates were discussing a severance tax on natural gas.
The famed “Jeopardy!” host began to dominate the segment, talking at length about the revenues the tax would bring in and telling the crowd, at length, to contact the people running in their districts, ask their positions on the tax, and decide whether or not to vote for them.
(Watch the full segment available at C-SPAN)
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, endorsed the idea of a tax in a brief response. As his Republican challenger, Scott Wagner, argued against it, Trebek cut him off.
“Alright, we’re out of time, we’re out of time,” Trebek said.
The crowd then booed.
“What did I tell you guys at the beginning? No booing or hissing. Now you’re directing it at me,” he said, mostly in a joking manner.
A number of observers on Twitter criticized his moderating performance, which included a number of other lengthy digressions.
“Does Alex Trebek think people are there to hear him?” one asked.
Afterward, he said he thought he was “too naïve going into this.”
“I thought a conversation would work a lot better,” he said. “It didn’t.”
