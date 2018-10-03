St. Luke’s students draw portraits for children in Colombia

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students at St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Baton Rouge learned how to draw and support a charity at the same time.
Art teacher Elizabeth Whitley had the students draw portraits of children in Colombia who have fled war-torn areas of the country and won’t have any records of their childhood.
"I think it’s important because usually, it’s the only portrait they have of them,” said Abby Johnson, one of the students who drew a portrait. “And if you go into their houses, it will usually be one of the only things hanging on their walls.”
The drawings are for the Memory Project, a non-profit that was started back in 2004. The program has students draw portraits for young children around the world that are dealing with poverty, war, and disasters.
“Not only did the students learn basic skills, but more importantly, they learned that their art can be used to bring unity,” said Whitley. “And that these children are gonna know that there are students in America that care about them.”
The drawings were blessed at a morning service and are now on their way to each child.
