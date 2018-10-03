Senators Cassidy, Kennedy applaud nomination of Louisianan as director of US Marshal Service

(WAFB) - U.S. Senators Dr. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy are applauding President Donald Trump’s nomination of a Louisianan, Donald Washington, to serve as the director of the U.S. Marshal Service.
“Don is a great choice to head the U.S. Marshal Service, and I applaud President Trump for nominating him. Don served Louisiana well as U.S. attorney, and I’m honored to have known him for many years. I wholeheartedly support his nomination and look forward to seeing him confirmed,” said Cassidy.
“President Trump made a great choice in picking Don Washington to serve as the head of the U.S. Marshal Service. I know that Don will do an outstanding job at the Marshal Service, just like he has done for the State of Louisiana. I look forward to talking more with him through his confirmation process,” said Kennedy.
Washington is a partner with the Jones Walker Law Firm and primarily works on matter involving business, energy, white-collar crime, and healthcare. Before litigating at the firm, Washington served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana and was the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Official for that same district. Washington has also served on several Department of Justice committees while serving as U.S. Attorney. He was also the Chairman of the Southeastern United States Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Washington graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served as Captain of the Air Defense Artillery in the United States Army and in the Army Reserve from 1983 to 1987. He also earned a J.D. from South Texas College of Law in Houston.
