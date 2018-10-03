Senators Cassidy, Kennedy applaud nomination of Louisianan as director of US Marshal Service

Washington is a partner with the Jones Walker Law Firm and primarily works on matter involving business, energy, white-collar crime, and healthcare. Before litigating at the firm, Washington served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana and was the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Official for that same district. Washington has also served on several Department of Justice committees while serving as U.S. Attorney. He was also the Chairman of the Southeastern United States Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.