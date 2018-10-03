Senate passes duplication of benefits fix; next heads to president’s desk for signature

“Today is a great day for South Louisiana and for the entire nation,” said Congressman Garret Graves. “This is one of the most significant disaster recovery and preparedness bills to pass Congress in decades, and we will be a more resilient country because of it. For two years we fought and fought to fix duplication of benefits for flood victims – passing it through the House three separate times. That persistence has finally paid off, and our flood victims are going to get the relief they deserve. Importantly, this new law will finally enable us to put into practice lessons learned from our August 2016 flood, recent hurricanes and other events across the nation. As we start to take the proactive approach to disasters that this law calls for, American communities will start to be stronger and safer - and American taxpayers will save money. This new law is what the rest of the country would simply call, ‘common sense.’”