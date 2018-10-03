Senate passes duplication of benefits fix; next heads to president’s desk for signature

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - The Senate passed legislation Wednesday reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The reauthorization includes several provisions as part of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act, including a fix for the Small Business Administration (SBA) loan duplication of benefits issue Cassidy said is hurting Louisiana residents affected by flooding in 2016.
US Sen. Bill Cassidy released a video statement about the passage.
“We had thousands of people in Louisiana [after] the great flood of 2016 who were told to get an SBA loan," said Cassidy. “Then they found out that because they did exactly what they were told, they couldn’t get a restore Louisiana recovery grant. Folks were punished for being responsible, doing the right thing. This bill fixes that and I’m proud to say it’ll be signed into law. I’m happy families will have what they need to complete their recovery. We can’t do away with the flood, but we can do everything we can to bring those families back to where they were before the flood.”
The legislation is now on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.
The fix is meant to eliminate federal duplication of benefits restrictions directly affecting homeowners approved for SBA disaster loans as they seek to rebuild.
“Today is a great day for South Louisiana and for the entire nation,” said Congressman Garret Graves. “This is one of the most significant disaster recovery and preparedness bills to pass Congress in decades, and we will be a more resilient country because of it. For two years we fought and fought to fix duplication of benefits for flood victims – passing it through the House three separate times. That persistence has finally paid off, and our flood victims are going to get the relief they deserve. Importantly, this new law will finally enable us to put into practice lessons learned from our August 2016 flood, recent hurricanes and other events across the nation. As we start to take the proactive approach to disasters that this law calls for, American communities will start to be stronger and safer - and American taxpayers will save money. This new law is what the rest of the country would simply call, ‘common sense.’”
Currently, federal disaster homeowners who qualify for SBA loans are prohibited from seeking Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to repay their SBA disaster loans or use it to supplement assistance for recovery purposes.
According to Cassidy, this measure modifies the Stafford Act to ensure that this duplication of benefits language interpretation does not continue to hurt disaster victims who were approved for SBA loans and then are unable to receive CDBG-DR funds.
