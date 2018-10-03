Pointe Coupee officials searching for 3 juveniles who escaped group home, stole ATVs

FORDOCHE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles who escaped from a group home in the Baton Rouge area.
Deptuties say two of the juveniles are from the Fordoche area. All three juveniles are described as a white males.
The juveniles are also accused of stealing two ATVs, one from Lacombe Lane and one from Luke’s Grocery.
Anyone with any information about the missing juveniles are asked to call Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737.
