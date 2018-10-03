LSU holds vigil on campus for basketball player, Wayde Sims, after fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor LSU basketball player, Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed Friday, September 28.
The vigil was organized by LSU and was held in front of the Maravich Center on North Stadium Drive. Hundreds of people turned out to honor the 20-year-old athlete.
Numerous people spoke at the candlelight vigil, including Sims' father, Wayne Sims, LSU Basketball Head Coach Will Wade, LSU President F. King Alexander, and a teammate.
Forty-four balloons were also released into the air to honor Sims' jersey number.
Funeral services for Sims will take place Saturday, October 6 at 12 p.m. at Healing Place Church on Highland Road in Baton Rouge. Visitation starts at 9 a.m.
