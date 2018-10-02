La. Secretary of State: Beware of voter registration scams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As mid-term elections approach, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin warns residents to beware of voter registration scams.
Although there have been no reports of scams in the state as of Tuesday (Oct. 2), Ardoin said several states have confirmed scammers calling residents and impersonating organizations that register voters over the phone and offer to mail out of state residents absentee ballots. In Louisiana, voter registration cannot be done over the phone or through a third party. Voters can register online, in person or via mail, Ardoin said.
“In light of this potential scam, I am encouraging those who want to register to vote to do so online or to contact their parish registrar of voters,” Ardoin said. “As we work daily to combat election related threats, it is more important than ever for residents to use trusted sources such as the Secretary of State’s Office and the Registrars of Voters’ Offices.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.