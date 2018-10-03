Grand jury indicts woman, accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend, on first-degree murder

Meshell Hale
By Josh Auzenne | October 3, 2018 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 12:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend will go on trial for first-degree murder.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Meshell Hale, 50, of Slaughter, on Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Damian Skipper.

Skipper died on June 30, 2015. After toxicology reports returned, Skipper’s death was reclassified as a homicide from Barium poisoning.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating Hale in connection with the death of her husband, Arthur Noflin.

The LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Hale in the Baton Rouge area in May.

