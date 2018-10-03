FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal pattern continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It looks like a continuation of the same basic weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in here lately, with morning temperatures around 10 degrees “warmer than normal” and afternoon highs running six to eight degrees “too warm.”
Overall, it’s a quiet mid-week morning, with no activity to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but rain coverage should increase a bit more later in the afternoon. There will be scattered showers/storms, with 30 percent coverage and a high of 91. The “feels like” temperature will be in the mid/upper 90s.
Overnight, there will be partly cloudy skies, with a low in the lower 70s. Thursday, expect the same basic forecast consisting of a quiet morning, increasing afternoon clouds and a 40 percent rain chance. It will be hot and humid, with a high in the upper 80s. And remember, it really IS October.
