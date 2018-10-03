FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry days ahead

In the tropics, Leslie has now become a hurricane, but will remain over the open Atlantic, ultimately heading to the north and northeast and eventually fizzling out over cooler waters. More importantly, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch an area of low pressure in the western/southwestern Caribbean. Although unorganized at this time, the latest NHC outlook gives that area a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the weekend or into early next week as it slides into the northwestern Caribbean. The WAFB Storm Team is not overly concerned about this system in terms of it becoming a threat for the Gulf for now, but it’s certainly something we will keep our eye on into next week.