FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry days ahead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Doppler radar was picking up on a few passing afternoon showers and even occasional t-storms Wednesday afternoon, but the majority of WAFB neighborhoods stayed dry through the day. On the other hand, the lack of rain and clouds meant many WAFB neighborhoods made it to 90° or more, which is just not what we would expect for October.
The First Alert Forecast for Thursday and Friday calls for a pair of mostly dry days, with rain chances set at 20 percent for Thursday and 20 percent or less for Friday. Unfortunately, both days also come with highs of 90° or more for many WAFB communities. After a run of days with only isolated rains, percentages take a step up on Saturday with a 50/50 chance of rain for your backyard on Saturday afternoon. Set rain chances on Sunday at 30 percent, with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Those upper 80s will feel like the mid 90s when we factor in the humidity.
Next week’s forecast keeps scattered, mainly afternoon showers and occasional thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday through Thursday, with highs for each of those days running in the mid to upper 80s. While we may miss out on 90s next week, those afternoon highs will still be above the norm for early October.
So the next question is: “Where is that first fall cool front?”
Sadly, the short answer is the Storm Team does not anticipate its arrival before the middle of the month, if even then.
In the tropics, Leslie has now become a hurricane, but will remain over the open Atlantic, ultimately heading to the north and northeast and eventually fizzling out over cooler waters. More importantly, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch an area of low pressure in the western/southwestern Caribbean. Although unorganized at this time, the latest NHC outlook gives that area a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the weekend or into early next week as it slides into the northwestern Caribbean. The WAFB Storm Team is not overly concerned about this system in terms of it becoming a threat for the Gulf for now, but it’s certainly something we will keep our eye on into next week.
