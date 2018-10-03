FEMA awards $18M+ in disaster aid to Ascension, Livingston parish schools

(WAFB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded an additional $18.2 million to assist with recovery efforts related to the August 2016 flooding.
The funding will go towards permanent school repairs in Livingston Parish and will replace more than 144,000 piece of equipment and contents for schools in Ascension Parish. Also included in the award is money for state highway repairs and culvert work in East Feliciana Parish.
The money will be distributed as follows:
Livingston Parish School Board will receive $15.6 million to make permanent repairs and to reconstruct nine flood damaged buildings at Southside Junior High. This includes repairs to classrooms and administrative offices.
Ascension Parish School Board will receive almost $1.2 million to replace athletic equipment and sanitation maintenance supplies for two buildings and a baseball facility at East Ascension High.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive more than $1.4 million for road and drainage repairs, as well as flood protection measures along LA 951 in East Feliciana Parish. This includes hazard mitigation funding for safety reinforcements along the road.
Since the flooding, FEMA has reimbursed Louisiana schools more than $217.3 million for repairs. The Public Assistance program has reimbursed more than $624.5 million to state and local governments, and some non-profits, to make similar repairs.
