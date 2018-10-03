EBR council members hold What Color is Love? ‘One Blood’ race relations talk

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday night was the first of a dozen open meetings about race relations in Baton Rouge.
Council members Trae Welch and Tara Wicker moderated the discussion. The goal is to bring people together from different backgrounds and hash out topics that are sometimes considered taboo. They took turns sitting around a table, sharing stories about race and culture.
“I don’t know the conversation that Tara is having around her table unless I’m sitting at it, and this is one of those tables that we can all sit at the same table and we can get a better understanding of each other,” said Welch.
There will be 11 more of these conversations. They happen on the first Tuesday of every month at City Hall. Anyone is invited to attend.
