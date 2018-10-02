Bond set at $900,000 for 1 of 2 teens accused of killing Barksdale airman

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bond has been set at $900,000 for one of the two Bossier City teenagers accused of killing a Barksdale Air Force Base airman, the Bossier-Webster district attorney’s office reports.
Jareona Nicole Crosby, 17, of the 2200 block of North Riverwood Loop, and a 15-year-old male were arrested Monday on 10 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count each of second-degree murder and theft of a firearm.
There’s no word as yet on whether the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult, according to the district attorney’s office.
Nor has a preliminary hearing been set for either teenager.
The two are accused of fatally shooting Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd, 30, of Bossier City, in the chest outside his residence on Parklane Drive early the morning of Sept. 25.
Both teenagers were booked into the Bossier City Jail on Monday.
Crosby remains in that lockup; the 15-year-old has been taken to Ware Youth Center at Coushatta.
