Baton Rouge National College Fair held at River Center

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge National College Fair will take place Wednesday at the River Center.
It will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The college fair is free and open to the public. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admission representatives from across the country, including some international institutions.
Students and parents will also be able to discuss individual needs with college experts at the fair’s counseling center.
