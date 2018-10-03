Baton Rouge man dies in crash near Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a Baton Rouge man died in car crash in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight on October 3 on LA 18, north of LA 3120.
Trooper Bryan Lee said Donald Singleton, 27, of Baton Rouge, died in the crash.
State police say Singleton was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima northbound on LA 18 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway.
Singleton’s car traveled through a ditch and struck an embankment. Investigators say Singleton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.
Authorities do not know if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Singleton for analysis.
