VIDEO: Man seen taking person’s cellphone from emergency room waiting area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect seen on surveillance video in connection with a theft at University Medical Center.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Canal Street on September 28.
According to NOPD, around 3:30 a.m., the victim placed his ZTE MAX cellphone on a charging station located against the wall in the hospital’s emergency room waiting area prior to falling asleep on the sofa.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking the victim’s cell phone, gathering his own belongings and leaving the area, according to the report.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black tank top, green camouflage pants and a cap worn backwards. He is also described as carrying a black backpack and a walking cane.
Anyone with any information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD First District property crimes detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.