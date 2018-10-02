Tailgating at Greek houses, Parade Grounds on LSU banned for remainder of season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tailgating has been suspended for LSU Greeks at their houses and on the Parade Grounds for the remainder of the 2018 football season, says a spokesperson for the school.
The associate dean and director of Greek life sent a letter to chapter presidents, social chairmen, and advisors Tuesday, stating the company that provides security at tailgating, Lofton, will no longer do so. The letter goes on to say no other security company is willing to provide the service, thus, without security, tailgating can not continue for Greek students at their houses or at the Parade Grounds for the rest of the season.
LSU says they’re discussing tailgating options and will distribute a plan in the coming days.
The full letter reads:
Dear Chapter Presidents, Social Chairmen and Advisors
Lofton has informed the University that it will no longer provide security for tailgating at Greek houses. No other security company is willing to provide this service. Without security, tailgating can no longer take place at the Greek houses for the rest of the 2018 football season. Tailgating at the parade grounds will also be prohibited.
The University is discussing options for tailgating moving forward and will circulate a plan within the next few days.
Thank you for your patience.
Sincerely, Angela
Angela C. Guillory Associate Dean/Director of Greek Life Greek Life Louisiana State University
